Private doctor glad his clinic selected as vaccination centre

SIBU (May 7): General practitioner Dr Low Chong Nguan, 50, is grateful that his clinic has been selected to serve as one of the vaccination centres under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Dr Low, who is operating his Low Medical Clinic at Jalan Salim, said he is grateful for the opportunity to play a part in beating the pandemic in this town.

He said his clinic is among the three clinics in Sibu to be involved in the programme. The other clinics are Herbert Loi Child Specialist Clinic at Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai and PMG Clinic at Jalan Permai.

“The vaccinations will be carried out three days a week – Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday – and each clinic will receive supply every week.

“This is the first week and today (yesterday) is the third day of the programme. Ministry of Health (MoH) also only allocated 18 people per day for each clinic, which is not so many people,” he told The Borneo Post when met yesterday.

He also informed that the allocated time for vaccination is between 1pm and 3.30pm.

Last month, MoH gave the green light for private hospitals and clinics to administer Covid-19 vaccines under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Private hospitals interested in taking part in the programme can register via the ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Berhad website at www.protecthealth.com.my.

Dr Low said when he learned about this he immediately registered to be part of the programme once the application opened.

“The vaccination is given free. This is also our community service to help to vaccinate more people because we really want this pandemic to be over as soon as possible.

“The more people being vaccinated, the faster we can get out from this pandemic,” he added.

According to him, he played no part in the selection of the recipients to be vaccinated, which is being done by MoH through MySejahtera.

He said during the two days since the start of this programme, most people who came to his clinic for vaccination were those aged 90 and above.

“I suppose that vaccination at private clinics is a little bit flexible. I had patients who could not come on Tuesday for some particular reasons, so I arranged them to come today (yesterday) so that they can get their vaccination.

“We are not dealing with thousands of people like in the public clinic or in the stadium, they cannot cater for every individual’s need,” he said.

He, however, said that the vaccines given for the week must be used within the three days allocated to them.

Asked why the vaccines given were few, he believed the MoH did not want the clinics to be crowded with patients.

“This is understandable because they take into consideration that we also have other patients that we need to attend to,” he said.

He also urged everyone whether they had been vaccinated or not to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure that the cases could go down.