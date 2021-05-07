Sabah govt launches i-Adu system to tackle complaints speedily

KOTA KINABALU: The State government’s Integrity Unit has launched its i-Adu system on Friday to raise the speed and efficiency in the management of public complaints at all state agencies, said State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong.

He said at the launch of the system at the Sabah government administration building (PPNS) that the new technology will also enable the processing and resolution of the complaints in real-time.

In his speech, he also said that the State government is serious about raising integrity in the State civil service.

He said that the State government has set up the Audit Unit in the Sabah Civil Service in 2020.

He also said that his office has recorded a 89.27 percent score in the assessment of the effectiveness of the internal auditing.