Sabah’s Covid-19 cases rise to 153

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s daily Covid-19 cases exploded to 153 today as more students in Papar were tested.

Kluster Kluster D’Kuala which was reported three days ago, added another 44 new cases for the past 24 hours.

“The daily number exploded to 153 today as more test results on students in Papar (Kuala cluster) are known, with 44 new cases.

“So too in Kalabakan with the Umas cluster with 39; a new LPS cluster in Kinabatangan added another 19. KK 17, Semporna 10, Tawau 9,” said state’s Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in his Twitter.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also shared in his ‘tweet’ that Malaysia recorded 4,498 new Covid-19 cases today, the first time the 4,000 mark was breached since Feb 4.

Selangor, with 1,424 cases recorded the highest number today, followed by Sarawak (750), Kuala Lumpur (436), Penang (313), Johor (327), Kelantan (297), Kedah (209), Negeri Sembilan (188), Sabah (153), Perak (148), Terengganu (87), Pahang (78), Melaka (74), Putrajaya (8), Perlis (4) and Labuan (2).