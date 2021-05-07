STB-Scope MoU to advocate responsible tourism

KUCHING (May 7): Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Sarawak Centre of Performance Excellence (Scope) to advocate responsible tourism among the community and tourism players.

According to STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor, the board and Scope would be working together to organise workshops and research on the latest trends of responsible tourism focusing mainly on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) such as quality education (SDG 4), responsible consumption and production (SDG 12) and partnerships for the goals (SDG 17).

“We would like to engage with the community. The whole idea is to organise roadshows when the time is right, and do more engagement so that they (community) and us can come to the same level of understanding on responsible tourism.

“With this collaboration, we hope to be able to engage different communities as frequently as possible,” she said after the Responsible Tourism Webinar at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

Earlier during the launching ceremony, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said responsible tourism would help ensure Sarawak’s biodiversity remains protected.

“Sarawak is well known for its many national parks and its ecotourism initiatives. The state is home to majestic natural ecosystems, as well as a diverse selection of flora and fauna.

“Responsible tourism can help safeguard these natural resources and ensure their protection and survival for many generations to come,” he said.

Organised by STB in partnership with Scope, the Responsible Tourism Webinar, participated by some 50 tourism industry players through Zoom with many others present physically, featured international speakers like Society for Sustainable Tourism president Susan Santos de Cardenas and EXO Travel Malaysia general manager Sara Salsini.

The webinar aimed to create awareness among participants on best practices in sustainable tourism in line with the aspirations of Sarawak Economic Action Council (SEAC) to position Sarawak as a leading destination for eco-tourism and business events in the Asean region by 2030.

“With the majority of the participants of these workshops belonging to the B40 women category between the ages of 16 and 70, these expanded skill sets have also given them an opportunity to improve their livelihood.

“On top of running their homestays, women from the community can produce their own soaps and sell them as an additional side income.

“The soap-making workshops also, most importantly, provide villagers and rural homeowners with means to create their own hygiene products – a vital addition to combat the pandemic in our daily lives,” said Abdul Karim.