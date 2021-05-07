Telcos urged to improve service in Sandakan

SANDAKAN: Sandakan Indian Association President Taren Sunil Manoharan has urged telcos to improve their services to their customers.

He was referring to what he described as the appalling conditions of the internet connections provided by some of the telecommunications companies.

“Even the cellular phone lines are bad. You can hardly have a proper conversation before the line cuts off. This was the same in Kota Kinabalu last week and in Sandakan for the last few weeks,” he asserted.

“What is being done by the Ministry’s watchdog unit to ensure telcos are giving good service to their customers? We pay our monthly fees but get unsatisfactory service,” he added.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic, more people are using their services and these telcos have been enjoying good business. It is only fair that their services be on par,” he insisted.

He strongly urged all telcos to live up to expectations and give their customers their money’s worth of services.

Taren Sunil remarked that in Sabah many areas have bad roads, unstable electricity supply and irregular water supply. Poor cellular phone lines and unreliable internet connections have added to the people’s woes.

“All those given the mandate by the rakyat should get up and start doing some work to improve the lives of the people who have put them in power! Local town councillors should go down to the source of the problems and find good solutions, pushing their wakil rakyat who put them there to give more attention to these issues faced by the rakyat daily,” he stressed.