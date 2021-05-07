Tiong: Acquiring Covid-19 vaccines not as simple as buying veggies from the market

BINTULU (May 7): Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has dismissed Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) allegations that the Sarawak government’s efforts to procure Covid-19 vaccines is just talk with no action.

In a statement on Thursday, Tiong pointed out that the high global demand for Covid-19 vaccines meant the procurement process required time.

“As Special Envoy to the People’s Republic of China, I have sought the assistance of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia to hasten this process to acquire vaccines developed in China.

“Given the complexities of acquiring vaccines in the current world situation, the PBK is oversimplifying the process as if it is just a matter of buying vegetables in the market,” he said.

He stressed the Sarawak government is actively negotiating with various vaccine suppliers in order to complete the inoculation of Sarawakians against Covid-19 as soon as possible.

Tiong chastised PBK for politicising the issue for the party’s own gain by rousing emotions against the government.

He stressed no political party should oppose policies just because they are the opposition, adding all must sink their differences in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Propose more constructive solutions and let’s unite to fight the pandemic.

“Support the front-liners with some understanding and tolerance, or if you cannot do that, just quietly support them and stop complaining on the internet,” he said.

PBK central committee member Yek Hock Siang had accused the Sarawak government of being incapable of controlling the pandemic.

He claimed the worsening situation faced by the state would not have happened if the state government had fought for vaccination opportunities earlier and strengthened standard operating procedure compliance.