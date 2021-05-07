Two longhouses in Nanga Lango, Julau placed under EMCO until May 20

KUCHING (May 7): Two longhouses in Nanga Lango, Julau have been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from today until May 20 to curb the spread of Covid-19, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said that the two longhouses are Rh Luyoh and Rh Unjan.

The committee added that EMCO at two other locations have been extended.

“These are at Rh Mut, Nanga Maong, Sungai Mujok, Julau from May 10 to 16 and at Rh. Empeni anak Budom, Lubok Putan, Bintangor, Meradong from May 10 to 23,” it said.

SDMC also declared the end of the EMCO period for four locations, namely Kampung Sileng Dayak in Lundu, Kampung Rayang in Serian, Kampung Darul Falah, Sungai Gemuan in Bintangor and Rh Juni Ulu Pedanum in Pakan.

“This is because the results of the second screening did not find any new positive cases.

“In addition there is also no evidence to indicate that there is any active infection in the area,” it said, while thanking all the agencies and residents involved for their cooperation during the EMCO period.