7 locations in Swak, Sabah in Health Ministry’s HIDE list

KUCHING (May 8): The Health Ministry (MoH) Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) today listed out seven locations in Sarawak and Sabah among the 150 nationwide predicted to be potential Covid-19 hotspots over a seven-day period.

According to the list, the locations in Sarawak as of today are are Plaza Merdeka Shopping Centre in Kuching, The Spring Bintulu, The Summer Shopping Mall in Kota Samarahan and Vivacity Megamall Kuching.

On Sabah’s list, the locations are Centre Point Shopping Mall, Suria Shopping Mall and shopping centre Kompleks Karamunsing.

The full HIDE list are available in the website of the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, National Security Council Telegram and Public Health Malaysia Facebook.

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in a statement today said these premises and locations had potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions were not taken, he said.

“Premises listed under HIDE are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general. Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities.

“The listing of these locations and premises enables pre-emptive interventions and appropriate actions to be taken by the authorities, owners of premises and the public to prevent the emergence of new clusters,” he said.

Khairy said if no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.

A list of premises removed from HIDE will be published daily, he added.

“However, premises may be listed in HIDE more than once. This shows that control actions in these premises are not adequate. Premises frequently visited by the public, are congested and without good ventilation are at high risks of being listed more than once,” he pointed out.

Khairy also said if possible, the public should postpone visits to the listed locations and premises, but if they could not avoid going to these places, they must always abide by the guidelines set and practise the new normal.