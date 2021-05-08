APM rescues croc found in Samariang drain

KUCHING (May 8): A 13-foot long saltwater crocodile was rescued by the Civil Defence Force (APM) at the Samariang Muslim Cemetery’s drain yesterday.

In a statement from APM, a member of the public stumbled across the reptile in the drain and immediately called the agency for assistance at 4.15pm.

At the scene, APM personnel used a snare to pull the crocodile out from the drain.

A piece of cloth was also used to drap the crocodile’s head to ensure that it will remain calm throughout the whole rescue process.

After the snare was secured, three APM personnel began to slowly lift the crocodile out of the drain onto the grass pavement.

The crocodile was then transported to the APM Kuching operations centre where it was kept overnight.

Today, the crocodile will be handed over to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation for further action.