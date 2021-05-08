Bidayuh association to treat Pandelela for ‘special dinner’ upon her return – Minos

KUCHING (May 8): National diver Pandelela Rinong will be treated to a ‘special dinner’ at the Bung Bratak Heritage Centre (BBHC) in Bau once she’s back in Sarawak, said Bung Bratak Heritage Association (BBHA) president Datuk Peter Minos.

He said in a statement today that once she is allowed by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to enter Sarawak upon her return from overseas, she will be treated for the special dinner to honour her achievement in the recent FINA Diving World Cup 2021.

“She has made us very proud and has put both the BBHA and BBHC on the pedestal apart from bringing great name and honour to Sarawak and Malaysia,” said Minos.

Pandelela won Malaysia’s first ever gold medal in the women’s 10m platform at the FINA Diving World Cup 2021 on May 5.

The 28-year-old from Bau amassed 355.70 points to win the final at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre in Japan.

“Like all of us from 35 villages in Bau and Lundu districts who originated from Bung Bratak, Pandelela too comes from the same place. She is one of us,” Minos added.

He said Pandelela had donated one acre of her land at the foothill of Bung Bratak which was turned into a carpark. BBHA deeply appreciated her donation and named one of the two longhouses at BBHC after her.

As a voluntary body helping out in the social, cultural and economic matters of the Bung Bratak community and guardian of Bung Bratak Mountain, BBHA almost totally relies on public and government support in all aspects, said Minos.

“We regard Pandelela as our heroine and we will do everything to honour her. We are happy and appreciative of all the things given by government and private sectors, both past and present,” he said.