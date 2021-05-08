Chinese Consulate donates RM28k to procure 24-festive drums

KUCHING (May 8): The Chinese Consulate in Kuching has handed over a donation of RM28,000 to Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) No. 4 here in support of Chinese education in Sarawak.

According to a statement from the school, the donation was for the school to procure 24-festive drums for the school team and promote traditional Chinese culture.

“This will enable our school drum team to own the musical instruments so students can practise regularly,” said the statement yesterday.

CHMS No.4 24-festive drums team was formed in 2014 to expose students to traditional Chinese musical art and inculcate values of self-discipline and team spirit in the young generation.

The team has participated in several processions such as Tua Pek Kong Temple’s deity’s birthday and stage performances at various events.

The team has been practising with old drums sponsored by the instructor but these drums can no longer be used.

As such, the school’s alumni association under Datuk Wee Kok Hui had approached the Chinese Consulate here for sponsorship.

China’s Consul General in Kuching Cheng Guangzhong was quoted as saying that he was impressed by the 24-festive drums performances staged by these young Sarawakians.

He was delighted to see the Chinese community and Chinese schools in the state playing their role to promote traditional Chinese culture.

Cheng said the Chinese Consulate in Kuching’s donation was just a token to help students carry on with the development of the 24-festive drums team.

Both Wee and principal of CHMS No.4 Johnny Kon extended their appreciation to the Chinese Consulate here for the sponsorship.