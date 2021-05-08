Commonwealth leaders’ meeting postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19

KIGALI (May 8): The 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) has been postponed indefinitely as a result of “the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Commonwealth said Friday.

This is the second rearrangement of the biennial meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was initially scheduled for June 2020 in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital and was postponed once to June 2021, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We must be mindful of the huge risks large meetings pose to all,” said Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, in a joint statement with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to impact Commonwealth member countries.

“We look forward to welcoming the Commonwealth family to Kigali for CHOGM at the appropriate time,” said Kagame.

The CHOGM is the Commonwealth’s high-level consultative and policy-making gathering. – Bernama