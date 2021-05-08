Covid-19: 26 red zones remain in S’wak

KUCHING (May 8): A total of 26 Covid-19 red zones remain in Sarawak with a total of 7,096 locally transmitted cases in the past 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The red zone districts in the state are Betong, Pusa, Bau, Belaga, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Julau, Lundu, Pakan, Song, Bukit Mabong, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Orange zones in the state are Tebedu and Tatau while the districts of Matu, Tanjung Manis, Simunjan, Kabong, Marudi, Telang Usan, Lawas, Asajaya, Dalat, Daro, Lubok Antu and Limbang are categorised as yellow zones.

There are no green zones left in Sarawak.

The Ministry of Health has classified districts with more than 40 cases in a two-week period as red zones, 21 to 40 cases as orange zones, one to 20 cases as yellow zones and those with no cases as green zones.

Meanwhile, the committee said the police had issued 23 compounds throughout the state today for violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs), with 10 in Bintulu, seven in Kuching, five in Mukah, and one in Padawan.

Seven of the violations involved not wearing face mask, another seven involved venturing outside of the house after 10pm, five for failure to produce permits while moving across zones, three from operating beyond the stipulated hours under Conditional Movement Control Order and one for not checking in via MySejahtera app.

Since March 18 last year, the police had issued a total of 6,295 compounds.

“One arrest was made involving a Zimbabwe national in Miri. The accused was arrested after failing to adhere to home quarantine order,” said the committee.

As for the state Ministry of Local Government and Housing, the committee said 47 compounds were issued under the ministry today for SOPs violations, with 11 compounds issued under Padawan Municipal Council (MPP), Meradong and Julau District Council (5), Sibu Rural District Council (5), Lawas District Council (4), Saratok District Council (3), Bau District Council (3), Sarikei District Council (3), Sibu Municipal Council (2), Lundu District Council (2), Serian District Council (2), Matu Daro District Council (2), Kuching South City Council (1), Dalat and Mukah District Council (1), Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (1), Simunjan District Council (1) and Miri City Council (1).

The violations involved failure to update the record book, failure to check in via MySejahtera or record book, incomplete record book, failure to wear face mask, failure to observe social distancing and premise operating without permission.

Other violations included no workers were manning the health registration counters, business operating beyond stipulated hours, holding a live band without permission and failure to check body temperature before entering a premise.

Since Feb 1 this year, the committee said the local authorities had issued 261 compounds.