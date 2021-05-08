Covid-19: 3 longhouses in Kanowit, Selangau placed under EMCO from May 10-23

KUCHING (May 8): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has placed three longhouses under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from May 10 to 23 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“These are Rh Boniface Manggie, Ulu Ranan, in Kanowit; Rh Tatom, Ng Tabau, Btg Oya, Stapang, in Selangau; and Rh Andin, Sg Bejait in Kanowit,” it said in a statement today.

These longhouses joined the list of several locations in the state that are currently under EMCO enforcement.

(For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel)

Last month, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had told a press conference that EMCO will be implemented in targeted areas across the state in lieu of a Movement Control Order (MCO).

He said that after factoring all the concerns and risk assessment, SDMC made the decision to maintain its effort to implement targeted EMCO operations as these have proven to be successful in containing the spread of Covid-19 in longhouses, neighbourhoods and workplaces.

Sarawak is currently under Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period until May 17.