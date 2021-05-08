Covid-19: 6 fatalities, 479 new cases in Sarawak today

KUCHING (May 8): Sarawak today recorded another six deaths from Covid-19 along with 479 new positive cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

The figures brought the total death toll in the state to 207 and the cumulative tally of positive cases to 34,706 cases.

The 202nd death involved a 70-year-old man who was admitted to Bintulu Hospital for suffering symptoms of cough and pain in the abdomen for two days. The rT-PCR test was performed and he was found positive for Covid-19 on April 13. His condition deteriorated and he was confirmed dead on May 3. The case had comorbidities of hypertension and diabetes. The case was from Sungai Selitut Cluster.

The 203rd death was categorised as Brought-In Dead (BID). It was a 59-year-old man who was referred to Kapit Hospital for being found unconscious at home by family members. RTK Antigen test and rT-PCR test were conducted and he was found positive on May 5. He was confirmed dead on the same day. The case had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and stroke.

The 204th death involved a 57-year-old man who was referred to Sibu Hospital from a Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) after being found unconscious. According to his health history, he was found to have experienced symptoms of fever, diarrhoea and poor appetite. The rT-PCR test screening was conducted on April 27 and was found positive. His condition deteriorated and he was confirmed dead May 5. He had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes, and gout.

The 205th death was a woman aged 87 who had been admitted to Sibu Hospital for symptoms of fever and difficulty in breathing. The rt-PCR test screening was made on May 5 and was found positive. Her condition deteriorated and she was confirmed dead May 6. She had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and kidney disease.

The 206th death was a 90-year-old man brought to Saratok Hospital for emergency treatment because he was found to be less responsive at home by family members. According to health history, the case had cough and poor appetite. The rT-PCR test screening was performed on May 6 and tested positive.

The 207th death was a 70-year-old man who was referred to Sibu Hospital for symptoms of fever, cough and lethargy. Rapid Molecular test was conducted and detected positive for Covid-19 on April 11. His condition deteriorated and he was confirmed dead May 8. He had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, gout and kidney disease.

SDMC informed that as for the new cases, they were recorded in Sibu (125), Bintulu (110), Miri (89), Kapit (35), Sri Aman (23), Mukah (22), Kuching (14), Kanowit (13), Sebauh (12), Selangau (9), Subis (5), Beluru (5), Lubok Antu (4), Tatau (3), Serian (3), Saratok (2), Song (2), Tanjung Manis (1), Meradong (1) and Samarahan (1).

“Out of the 479 new cases reported, 64 have showed signs and experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 infection during the screening.

“A total of 419 cases comprised individuals who have been given quarantine orders at designated quarantine centres,” it said.

From the new cases, 367 cases are results of screening individuals who had contact with positive cases, with 25 who are symptomatic.

A total of 43 cases are individuals screened from currently active infection clusters and only one is symptomatic.

Meanwhile, 37 cases are from screening symptomatic individuals at healthcare centres.

Another 23 cases are from other screenings at healthcare centres, and only one is symptomatic.

There are eight imported case involving returnees from other Malaysian state and all are asymptomatic, while another imported case is a returnee from overseas (Austria).

SDMC said that there were 390 cases of recovery and discharge for the day.

“These cases were from Sibu Hospital and PKRC in Sibu (107), Bintulu Hospital and PKRC under Bintulu Hospital (75), Miri Hospital and PKRC under Miri Hospital (71), Sarikei Hospital and PKRC under Sarikei Hospital (48), Sarawak General Hospital and PKRC under SGH (27), Kapit Hospital and PKRC under Kapit Hospital (26), PKRC Mukah (15), PKRC Serian (10), PKRC Betong (8) and Sri Aman Hospital (3).

“As of today, 27,888 or 80.35 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged,” it said.

SDMC said that a total of 6,533 cases are still being treated at hospitals and various PKRC throughout the state.

There were 479 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) reported for the day. This brought the cumulative total of PUIs to 47,466 to-date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 484 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total of current PUS to 7,277 individuals at 103 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 99,107.