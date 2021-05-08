Covid-19: 666,495 completed both doses of vaccine as of yesterday – Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR (May 8): A total of 666,495 individuals have completed both doses of the vaccine under the first phase of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said they were among the 1,060,773 individuals who had been given the first dose, bringing the total number of doses administered so far to 1,727,268 doses.

Based on an infographic shared on his official Twitter page today, Selangor recorded the state with the highest recipients of the first dose, with 144,372 individuals, followed by Kuala Lumpur (106,093), Sarawak (102,265), Perak (93,011) and Johor (90,195).

As of yesterday, 40.9 per cent or 9,924,276 individuals have registered for the vaccination with Selangor recording the highest number with 2,549,809 individuals

According to the immunisation programme, the implementation period of the first phase of vaccination is from February to April, involving 500,000 frontliners, including health workers.

The programme continues with the second phase, from April to August involving 9.4 million senior citizens, aged 60 and above, as well as the vulnerable groups with morbidity problems, in addition to persons with disabilities.

The third phase scheduled from May to February 2022 is for individuals aged 18 and above, targeting 13.7 million people. – Bernama