Enforce more stringent SOP, PSB man tells state, federal govt amidst rising Covid-19 cases

KUCHING (May 8): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Batu Kitang branch chairman Liu Thian Leong has urged the federal and state government to put up more stringent guidelines and standard operation procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country and Sarawak before it’s too late.

He said more stringent guidelines and SOP are needed in view of the upsurge of Covid-19 infection in the country, and state in particular.

He cited India, which is facing a runaway situation with over 400,000 new infection and 4,000 death a day should serve as an horrifying example to the state and country.

On the other hand, he said, neighboring countries such as Singapore, with a daily infection now falling to one or two figures; and Vietnam which recorded 3,090 cumulative infected cases with 35 deaths as of May 7, should be an eye opening positive lessons that the federal and state government can examine and learn from.

“Experts have concluded that there are two reasons for the recent uptick in positive cases; the easing of restrictions as well the spread of new and more transmissible coronavirus mutants.

“Sarawakians are most concerned of the way our situation is handled, especially during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak festivals.

“As everyone awaits for the jabs of vaccines as soon as possible, it is most crucial that the government come up with strict and comprehensive guidelines and enforce it relentlessly,” Liu in a statement today.

He said people also should adhere to the SOP fully so that they can contribute towards mitigating the crisis before the majority of the population are vaccinated.

He, however, said while tightening control is necessary, due consideration should also be made to provide financial aids to entrepreneurs and workers of the private sectors.

He believed that the groups are the most vulnerable and hardly hit, because they don’t have fixed incomes, where many of them even lose their livelihoods.

He said the government should by all means provide them with monetary aids so that they can live on.

“The stimulus and monetary aids packages of other countries set good examples for our government to emulate.

“For instance, the Donald Trump government effectively moved and passed the CARES Act on March 27, 2020 to set aside 2.2 trillion US dollars not only to fight Covid-19, but also to help small businesses and people who are unemployed, as part of the overall fiscal and monetary response to the pandemic.

“It is only logical and natural that when people feel secured of both their lives and also their livelihoods, they would willingly accept and comply with all the preventive measures such as Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from the authorities concerned,” said Lui.