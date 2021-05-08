Enforcement depts, agencies ordered to take strict action against SOP violators

PUTRAJAYA (May 8): Enforcement departments and agencies under the Home Ministry (KDN) have been ordered to intensify monitoring operations and take strict action against individuals who violate the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP).

The departments and agencies involved are the police, Immigration Department, Prison Department, Malaysian Volunteer Department, Eastern Sabah Security Command (EssCom), National Anti Drug Agency and Border Control Agency.

The ministry, in a statement today, said the directive was issued to ensure effectiveness of measures that were implemented to contain the COVID-19 transmissions, especially with the coming Hari Raya celebration.

Besides increasing manpower and roadblocks, strict monitoring will be conducted to prevent inter-state or inter-district travel by individuals using public transportation such as KTM Komuter, LRT, MRT, ERL, KL Monorail or e-hailing service.

“The ministry closely monitors the spread of COVID-19 in the country and receives many reports from enforcement departments and agencies on lack of compliance with the Movement Control Order (MCO) SOP,” it said.

As such, the ministry urged all quarters to continue to adhere to the SOP and extend their cooperation in ensuring effectiveness of efforts and measures taken by the government to protect the people from the pandemic. – Bernama