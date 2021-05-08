Longhouse folk upgrade link road to concrete surface

SARIKEI (May 8): Residents of Rumah Kumbong, Nanga Sengkeranji, Julau worked together to upgrade a road linking their longhouse to the main road.

The project implemented on a ‘gotong-royong’ (work party) basis by the residents upgraded the road to concrete surface under the supervision of Sarikei Division Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) with allocation of RM50,000 from Meluan Assemblyman Rolland Duat’s 2021 rural transformation (RTP) fund.

Rolland witnessed the handing over of the project by a representative from Sarikei DID office Faliana Mia to longhouse headman Tuai Rumah Kumbong on Thursday.

Works which started on January 26 was completed ahead of the scheduled April 26.

“ I am glad the longhouse residents had successfully completed the project accordingly,” said Rolland.

Among those present were Penghulu blawan Grinang; Penghulu Joseph Wong King Said; Jeffery Ngalih and several longhouse headmen from nearby areas.