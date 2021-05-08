Magnitute 6.0 earthquake strikes off Fiji

MOSCOW (May 8): A 6.0 magnitude earthquake has been registered near the Fiji island nation, reported Sputnik according to the United States Geological Survey.

The tremor was recorded at 23.35 GMT at a depth of 398 kilometres (247 miles), 340 kilometres east of the town of Levuka.

There are no reports about any damage or victims caused by the earthquake and no tsunami alert has been declared.

Fiji is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. – Bernama