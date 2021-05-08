Masing praises cooperation between agencies for swift setup of Kapit hybrid field hospital

KAPIT (May 8): Deputy Chief Minister of Sarawak Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing was very impressed with the swift setting up of the hybrid field hospital here.

He attributed the quick action to the close cooperation between the Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Health, supported by the Kapit Resident Office and the Public Works Department here.

He thanked First Division Army Commander Major General Dato Dzulkafli Jaafar, Ninth Brigade Commanding Officer General Shamshor Bin Haji Jaafar, senior military officers, and Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aron Dagang who are here to personal involved.

“I thanked the Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Health working very hard to set up this hybrid field hospital. As you know, Kapit is one of the most remote area in Sarawak.

“We need this hospital because of the high cases of Covid-19 pandemic in Kapit. Up to Friday, May 7, Kapit recorded over 3,400 Covid-19 positive cases. This is very bad because being far away, we are constrained with manpower and facilities to cope with the pandemic.

“The hybrid field hospital is here to help Kapit Hospital with their medical personal, facilities and equipment”, Masing told reporters after visiting the hybrid field hospital at Dewan Masyarakat Melayu, Kampung Muhibbah Bletih here today.

“Now, there are 29 beds here and when needs arise, can increase up to forty-four. However, it can be further expanded to one hundred beds. It is my wish that this hybrid field hospital wouldn’t fully occupied because that’s not a good sign.

“Now, we have urgent need to set up hospital here because we are facing the pandemic. I hope in the coming up two or three months from now to cut down the Covid-19 cases”, he added.

“I must stress that Covid-19 is frightening, it kills people. People dies because of Covid-19, there is not medication. But remember Covid-19 not hand, not leg or wing to move around. People liked to move around very much and bring the Covid-19 with them.

“Last time, March to Dec 2020, we were able to control very well because Jalan Takalit-Ngemah, Kanowit closed. Now, we can’t after the road opened. We can’t control the people and they moved very often carrying with them the disease and spread to others”, said Masing.

When enquired on the coming up festive celebrations, Masing advised the people to refrain from holding big celebrations, particularly Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic that is still spreading in the state.

“My advise this time around – not to have the celebrations. Just remains at ‘place of stay’ and don’t move around because stay put then the virus wouldn’t spread. For the sake of containing the virus, we sacrifice this year not celebration.

“If you celebrate, just among family members and not visiting. Not celebrating wouldn’t hurt, but if you are down with Covid-19, one falls sick and may even kill. Not celebrating this year is alright, you can celebrate next year. But we only live one life. So, health is more important to ensure that we live”, he said.

Also present during the visit were Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat and Kapit Hospital Director Dr Ivan Vun.