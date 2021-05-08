Medical equipment in Tawau still sufficient to treat Covid-19 patients

TAWAU: The number of beds and medical equipment in Tawau, including ventilator machines and personal protective equipment, is still sufficient to treat Covid-19 patients, said Tawau Hospital deputy director Dr Azman Ibrahim.

He said the usage of beds in the hospital to treat Covid-19 patients was at 55 per cent out of 150 beds provided, but in the Intensive Care Unit, the bed usage has reached 90 per cent as of last Wednesday.

“Forty per cent of beds are being used at the Tawau Sports Complex and another 25 per cent at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Health Ministry’s Training Institute,” he said to Bernama when met here, on Saturday.

He added that currently, there were over 200 active cases in Tawau.

However, Dr Azman was concerned that the spike in Covid-19 cases could have an impact on public health service, including staff shortages.

“When Sabah and Tawau recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases last October, many states have come forward to provide assistance but now the situation is not the same because the cases in the other states are also increasing. That is why we have to contain the pandemic transmission,” he said.

In the meantime, Dr Azman reminded Tawau residents not to be complacent and always comply with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP), and learn a lesson from the three Movement Control Order (MCO) episodes in the district.

“Residents must always remember this. With the Aidilfitri celebration just around the corner, I see large crowds everywhere without adhering to the SOP. So there is a possibility for the cases to increase (after Raya),” he said.

Sabah has been placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order from April 29 until May 17 following the increase of red zones in the state. – Bernama