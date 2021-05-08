No cross state, district movements without police permit nationwide for four weeks starting Monday

KUALA LUMPUR (May 8): Effective Monday, all interstate and inter-district activities throughout the country will not be allowed without police permission, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The enforcement covers all states under Movement Control Order, Recovery MCO, Conditional MCO and Enhanced MCO for four weeks until June 6.

“Among the activities not allowed (during the period) are social activities such as wedding feasts, entertainment and others as well as education and economic activities which involved public gathering and crowd,” he said in a media statement today.

Apart from that, also not allowed are government and private sector official and social face-to-face events

Ismail Sabri said the restrictions would be reviewed after two weeks. — Bernama