Poor vaccination registration due to death fear

KOTA KINABALU: The rate of registration for the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Sabah is less encouraging, said Api Api Assemblywoman Datuk Christina Liew.

She attributed the phenomenon to various contributory factors that have influenced people’s decision against getting themselves vaccinated for now.

“Strangely enough, many are afraid of dying from the vaccination but seem to have no fear of the risk of death from Covid-19. They took a step back after hearing negative narratives about the outcome of the vaccination in several instances. But these deaths have not been proven to be linked to the jabs.

“Others adopt a ‘wait and see’ attitude. Some told me that they are waiting for the consignment of Sinovac to arrive in Sabah because they prefer this China-made vaccine.

“I advised the doubters not to wait any longer for their own good and that of their families,” Liew told reporters when met at the Covid-19 vaccination registration counter at Damai Plaza here on Saturday.

The former Deputy Chief Minister said Malaysia’s Covid-19 data had shown an upward trend in daily new cases, soaring to almost 4,500, the highest in three months, on Friday.

“Our rate of infectivity had reportedly increased of late but went down to 1.10 on Friday. Infection is said to be not spreading if the rate is less than 1.0.

“We pray that the situation in Malaysia will not deteriorate further. It’s bad enough. We don’t want Malaysia and Sabah in particular to be in the shoes of India and other countries which have experienced a resurgence of the pandemic,” she said.

The registration counter was set up by Api Api DUN Office in collaboration with St John Ambulance Malaysia (Sabah).

On hand to assist were State Superintendent (Operation) Reginald Roddy, officials and staff as well as Grace Lee from the Api Api DUN Office.

Some shunned the registration exercise but took advantage of the free blood pressure checks provided by St John Ambulance Malaysia (Sabah).