Remain vigilant amids Covid-19 pandemic, PSB woman chief tells Miri Muslim community

MIRI (May 8): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) central women chief Suzanne Lee is urging those celebrating Hari Raya here to remain vigilant amidst the uncertain Covid-19 pandemic situation in Sarawak.

She said the celebration has been tone down for the second times this year, the Muslim community should keep up the festive season tradition spirit under the new normal practice.

“We wished the Muslim community to stay safe and healthy in their preparation for upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“While enjoying the precious family time together with immediate family members during the celebration, it is important for the celebrants as well as others to comply strictly with the Aidilfitri’s standard operating procedure (SOP) which had been set by Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS),” she told The Borneo Post today.

On Friday, Lee together with party leaders and members from PSB Miri has distributed some 150 packs of ‘bubur lambuk’ to passing-by motorists at Tamu Dato Haji Ahmad Lai in Luak Bay.

In complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP), she said the team has distributed the ‘bubur lambuk’ by using the drive thru method to minimise physical contact due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Also joining her for the ‘bubur lambuk’ distribution event were Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How’s personal assistant Steve Teo and PSB Pujut branch chairman Bruce Chai.