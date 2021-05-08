Social media giants delete posts related to Jerusalem

ANKARA (May 8): Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have reportedly censored, as well as deleted posts and hashtags related to the recent tensions in occupied Jerusalem, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

“Instagram and its parent, Facebook, have been censoring posts related to Sheikh Jarrah for at least the past day,” independent website Mondoweiss, which is devoted to informing readers about developments in Israel, Palestine, and related US foreign policy, said on Twitter.

It also retweeted a post that said Instagram has limited posts with hashtag #Jerusalem in English and Arabic.

Users on Twitter criticised social media companies for censoring content related to Sheikh Jarrah.

“Twitter is fighting the Palestinian content which exposes the crime of displacing Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in Jerusalem,” said NewPress, adding that its English account has been suspended by the “Twitter administration.”

Palestinians in Jerusalem have protested in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah in recent days that has led to clashes with Israeli police.

Protests came as the Israeli Central Court in East Jerusalem approved a decision to evict seven Palestinian families from their homes in favour of Israeli settlers at the beginning of 2021.

Late Friday, the number of Palestinian injured rose to 205 in Israeli attacks at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Damascus Gate of the Old City, and the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem.

Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside the Haram al-Sharif area of Al-Aqsa Mosque, using stun grenades and gas bombs. – Bernama