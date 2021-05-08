Three Sabah shopping malls potential Covid-19 hotspots

KOTA KINABALU: Three shopping malls in Sabah, namely Centre Point Shopping Mall, Suria Shopping Mall and Kompleks Karamunsing were listed as potential Covid-19 hotspots.

The Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) data was posted on the Ministry of Health’s Facebook today, to help citizens make decisions before travelling to places.

Most of the malls listed are popular malls, especially for celebrations shopping.

The HIDE list is formulated based on the number of individuals who have potentially been exposed to Covid-19 patients and have visited these buildings.