Two Covid-19 clusters declared in Tebedu, Sebauh

KUCHING (May 8): Two new Covid-19 clusters, dubbed the Tebedu Mawang Cluster in Tebedu and Jejalong Cluster in Sebauh, were declared today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said that the Tebedu Mawang Cluster in Tebedu is a community cluster involving two villages in the Tebedu district while the Jelalong Cluster in Sebauh is also a community cluster involving a longhouse in Tubau, Sebauh.

“The index case for the Tebedu Mawang Cluster involves a 47-year-old woman who was screened at the Tebedu Health Clinic on April 29 and the result came back positive on April 30.

“The index case was infected from the community before infecting her family members, close contacts and other casual contacts at three nearby villages. The cluster has also affected two primary schools in Tebedu district.”

SDMC said their Influenza Like Illness (ILI) surveillance at Tebedu Health Clinic as well as contact tracing had discovered a total of 20 positive cases, including the index case.

A total of 107 individuals were screened during the contact tracing, 86 individuals were tested negative and one still waiting for laboratory results.

“All 20 positive cases had been referred to Serian Hospital and they had been admitted to Serian Covid-19 treatment and quarantine centre (PKRC) for further treatments and isolation.”

As for Jelalong Cluster in Sebauh, the committee said it was also a community cluster detected in a longhouse in Tubau, Sebauh.

“The index case involved a 75-year-old woman who was tested during a screening at Bintulu Hospital after being referred by the Tubau Health Clinic on April 21. The patient tested positive on April 22.”

It said the patient was infected from the community before spreading it to the residents of the longhouse through a funeral ceremony held from April 9 to 11.

Further investigations and contact tracing had revealed another 21 new cases, aside from the index case. A total of 198 individuals had been screened and 176 of them were tested negative during the first screening.

“The 22 positive patients have been referred to Bintulu Hospital and they were admitted to Bintulu PKRC for further treatments and isolation.”

Meanwhile, the committee declared an end to four clusters after no new cases were reported for the past 28 days. They are the Semuja Immigration Depot Cluster in Serian, Lorong Desa Senadin Cluster in Miri, Kampung Baru Hilir Cluster in Samarahan and Jalan Badarudin Cluster in Kuching.

To date, there are currently 75 active Covid-19 clusters in the state, with 12 of them reporting a total of 54 new cases today.

The clusters that reported new cases are Bulatan Aman Cluster in Sibu with one case, Jalan Disa Cluster in Sibu (9), Sungai Duan Cluster in Mukah (2), Duranda Emas Cluster in Serian (1), Jalan Selirik Cluster in Kapit (2), Sungai Ngungun Cluster in Kanowit (4), Sains Bakam Cluster in Miri (2), Jalan Agama Cluster in Miri (2), Tanjong Kibong Cluster in Sarikei (2), Jalan Limbang Cluster in Miri (24), Tebedu Mawang Cluster in Tebedu (1) and Jelalong Cluster in Sebauh (4).