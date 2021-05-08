Woman injured in axe attack by housemate

PENAMPANG: A 24-year-old woman sustained head injury after she was attacked by her housemate with an axe here on Friday.

Penampang police chief DSP Haris Ibrahim said the incident happened around 11am when both women were believed to have a heated argument.

Police investigation revealed that the house was owned by a 40-year-old woman, who had rented a couple of rooms to the victim and the suspect, age 33.

“Police investigation revealed that the suspect was not satisfied that the victim was also renting in the same house.

“Both women started arguing before the suspect grabbed an axe and attacked the victim, inflicting injury on her head.

“The victim then informed the homeowner before lodging a police report,” said Haris, adding that police detained the suspect a couple of hours later.

The victim was referred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 while the suspect has been remanded for investigation under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon.