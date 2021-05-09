539 people in Kanowit get first dose of Sinovac vaccine

KANOWIT (May 9): A total of 539 individuals here have been vaccinated under the second phase of Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme, according to Kanowit District People’s Information Centre (PMR).

It said the vaccination programme was held last Friday and Saturday at the vaccination centre at Kanowit multipurpose hall here.

Present to witness the vaccination process were Deputy Health Minister who is also Kanowit MP Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong.

On the first day of the programme, a total of 293 individuals aged 60 and above as well as those categorised under the high risk group received their first dose of the Sinovac vaccine.

On the second day, 246 individuals received their first dose of the vaccine.

One of the vaccine recipients, Demit Bieng said she was happy that she was chosen to be among the recipients of the second phase of the vaccination programme.

The 73-year-old was accompanied by her grandson to the vaccination centre.

She said that her registration via MySejahtera was done by her youngest daughter.

“The injection was almost painless. I would like to encourage those who have not register for the vaccination to not have second thought on the matter,” she said.

Demit also did not experienced any side effects after receiving her jab.