61 new cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 61 new positive Covid-19 cases on Sunday, which brought the cumulative total to 58,857 cases.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said no death or new cluster was reported.

He said Kota Kinabalu and Kalabakan recorded 10 new cases each, followed by Kunak (9), Tawau (6), Penampang (5), Putatan (3), Tuaran (3), Beaufort (3), Sandakan (2), Lahad Datu (2), Kota belud (2), Semporna (2), Keningau (1), Papar (1), Kinabatangan (1) and Ranau (1).

Masidi, who is Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, said 30 cases (49.2 percent) were detected through close contact screening, three cases (4.9 percent) from symptomatic screening, 25 cases (41 percent) from existing clusters and three cases (4.9 percent) from other categories.

Meanwhile, he said 71 Covid-19 patients have recovered or discharged from hospitals.

He said 617 patients were still undergoing treatment, including 237 in hospitals and 380 in Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC).

“There are 31 patients in intensive care units (ICU) and 21 require ventilators.”

On another note, Masidi said the State Government had agreed to implement Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) on Kampung Keramat, Semporna from May 11 to 24 in line with the Federal Government’s decision.

He said the Health Ministry had recorded 10 positive Covid-19 cases out of the 101 screenings carried out in the locality.

“The Health Ministry also reported a significant increase in the number of cases while the compliance on standard operating procedures (SOPs) among residents in the locality is still low.”

He said the enforcement of EMCO would enable the Health Ministry to carry out early detection of cases and prevent the spread of Covid-19 from risky areas to outside the locality.