Chan acknowledges contribution of MRC volunteers

MIRI (May 9): Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Miri District has done a lot in humanitarian work and for the community, it shall to continue to do its part for the good of humanity, says MRC Miri chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan.

In a pre-recorded video for ‘World Red Cross Day’ featured on MRC Miri Facebook page yesterday, Chan said the celebration is not merely to mark the birthday of founding father Henry Dunant but also a day to acknowledge the contribution of volunteers who devoted time and energy to protect human life and health.

“This year’s World Red Cross Day theme ‘Unstoppable’ clearly describes the work of Red Crescent especially during this Covid-19 pandemic.

“We, the volunteers, continuously work to bring awareness to the public on what MRC is doing. At MRC, humanitarian work is unstoppable, with weekly blood donation, dialysis centre, PDK Sunflower Centre, 3R Centre, training and human development programme,” said Chan.

He added that to-date, 346 dialysis patients here need treatment every week and singled out MRC vice chairman Datuk Lee Kim Shin for always helping overcome issues including overcrowding with a new dialysis centre in Permyjaya to be operational soon.

Chan also pointed out MRC Sunflower Centre renamed to PDK Sunflower Centre would see more activities for the 99 special children if more funding is channelled to the centre and commended committee members and staff of MRC Miri for doing a good job of informing the public of the causes advocated.

“I felt overwhelmingly positive when someone told me how they respect the amount of work and contribution done by MRC Miri. It shows that people do see and appreciate. The commitment and passion shall continue,” he added.