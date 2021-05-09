Covid-19: 454 new cases in Sarawak today, no fatalities for first time in over three weeks

KUCHING (May 9): Sarawak for the first time in more than three weeks recorded no new Covid-19 fatalities today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The death toll in Sarawak remains at 207. The last time the state recorded zero Covid-19 related deaths was on April 16.

However, SDMC said the state registered 454 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative number of infections to 35,160 cases.

The committee said 273 cases or 60.13 per cent of the new cases today were detected in Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Pakan and Sarikei districts.

“Sibu recorded the highest number of cases with 72 followed by Bintulu (65), Miri (59), Pakan (41), Sarikei (36), Kuching (35), Meradong (30), Selangau (24), Kanowit (16), Serian (14), Pusa (11), and Kapit (10).

“Single-digit cases were recorded in 12 districts namely Betong (8), Lundu (7), Bau (5), Tebedu (4), Subis (4), Samarahan (3), Julau (3), Lawas (2), Saratok (2), and one case each in Daro, Sri Aman and Tatau,” it said in its Covid-19 daily update.

It also said that 51 individuals out of the 454 cases had shown signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection when screenings were conducted.

“There were also 390 cases detected from individuals who were instructed to be quarantined at quarantine centres,” it said.

It pointed out that the cases consisted of 329 cases which were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 52 cases from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 34 cases from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities; 30 cases from other screening at health facilities; and nine Import B cases involving individuals who had returned from other states in the country.

Meanwhile, SDMC said 497 cases had recovered today, bringing the total number of recoveries in the state to 28,385 or 80.73 per cent out of the overall cases.

“6,489 patients are still being isolated and treated at hospitals and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres throughout the state.

A total of 454 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases were also reported with none pending lab test result.