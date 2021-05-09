Covid-19: Kabong, Lawas districts revert to green zones, Tebedu turns red

KUCHING (May 9): Kabong and Lawas districts have reverted to green zones after no locally transmitted Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Sarawak now has two green zones after one week of no green zones in the state after Simunjan district turned into a yellow zone on May 2.

Meanwhile, Tebedu district has turned into a red zone from an orange zone after a total of 43 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 14 days.

With the latest addition of Tebedu district as red zone, the state currently has 27 red zones.

Other districts under the red zone status are Betong, Pusa, Bau, Belaga, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Julau, Lundu, Pakan, Song, Bukit Mabong, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

With the latest changes, Tatau remains the only orange zone while yellow zones in the state are Matu, Tanjung Manis, Simunjan, Marudi, Telang Usan, Asajaya, Dalat, Daro, Lubok Antu and Limbang.

The Ministry of Health has classified districts with more than 40 cases in a two-week period as red zones, 21 to 40 cases as orange zones, one to 20 cases as yellow zones and those with no cases as green zones.