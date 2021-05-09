Dr Yii urges Putrajaya to explain methodology, parameters used for HIDE early warning system

KUCHING (May 9): The federal government and National Security Council (NSC) must explain the methodology and parameters used for the Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) early warning system, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

Dr Yii said HIDE was deployed to identify premises and location that were predicted to be a potential hotspot or cluster of Covid-19, in view of a decision by NSC for all locations listed under HIDE to close immediately for three days.

“Without a proper explanation of the science and data behind such a decision, it is oppressive and irresponsible towards business owners affected, especially when they are already struggling to stay afloat,” he said in a statement.

To compound things further, Dr Yii said the conflicting announcements by National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the same issue might have highlighted the government had probably lost control or clueless on dealing with the pandemic.

Dr Yii said Khairy had previously said places under HIDE were not confirmed Covid-19 clusters and such premises do not need to close, unless directed by the authorities.

However, Dr Yii said Ismail Sabri had then issued a late statement in the evening ordering all places listed under HIDE to be closed immediately.

“While I am supportive of pro-active measures and proper pre-emptive interventions, the parameters and methodology of identification of such areas under HIDE must be clear and backed by science.”

Otherwise, Dr Yii said the HIDE implementation might result in unintended consequences, including stigma towards a certain business are or worst, businesses being ordered to close without proper explanation.

He added the announcement by Ismail Sabri on HIDE might open up dangerous floodgates if the methodology and parameters used were not properly explained.

“The list released under HIDE which shows majority of shopping malls around the country also contradicts clear data that shows that huge chunk of overall cases is a result of factories or workplace clusters (48.06 per cent), community spread (12.5 per cent), construction (11.56 per cent) which continues to function.”

Nonetheless, in order to be effective as a pre-emptive action, Dr Yii said such closures must be coupled with active case detection, adequate testing and quick isolation in those potential hotspots.

“That is why clear and specific parameters used to determine the list must be transparently made known to remove any perception of bias, unfairness or even oppression is being removed.”

He also urged the government to engage with all the necessary stakeholders and explain the mechanism and methodology used in the system to formulate a comprehensive approach to address the impacts on the pandemic.

Dr Yii believed the government would obtain the buy-in from the public if proper explanation and adequate planning were provided for businesses.

“However, if the government make sudden and rash decisions without proper explanation based on science and data, it just shows how they have lost it and an admission of failure to handle this pandemic,” he said.