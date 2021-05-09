KTC distributes buns to UMS students

KOTA KINABALU: Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad (KTC) has distributed 4,000 Creamos buns to Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) students who were returning home for the Raya holidays.

KTC executive director Dexter Lau said the company would give away more buns to the students to keep their bellies full during their journey home.

Lau handed over the Creamos buns to the UMS students on Saturday.

He said the contribution was in response to the UMS’ request so that the students would not go hungry during their trip home.

Lau hoped that the students would comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to keep themselves safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also urged the students to study hard and equip themselves with the essential skills for the job market.

Also present was UMS vice chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin.

Some 2,000 UMS students are expected to return to their hometowns to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with their loved ones.