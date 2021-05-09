Longhouse in Betong placed under EMCO from May 7-20

KUCHING (May 9): A longhouse in Betong has been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for two weeks starting May 7, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that Rh Empaling, Spak will undergo EMCO until May 20.

It also said that three locations in Pakan, Sarikei and Saratok districts will have their EMCO extended.

“The EMCOs at longhouses Rh Likik, Ulu Pedanum in Pakan and Rh Nyuka Lubuk Lemba in Sarikei will continue from May 10 to 23 while the Form Six College in Saratok will have its EMCO extended until May 20,” it said.

The committee also announced the end of EMCOs for six longhouses in Pakan, Sarikei and Meradong districts.

The longhouses are Rh Likik in Ulu Pedanum, Pakan; Rh Nyuka Lubuk Lemba in Sarikei; Rh Selat anak Lai in Sungai Janting, Meradong; Rh Takang anak Uatau in Sungai Kertong in Meradong; Rh Giman, Skim B in Bintangor, Meradong; and Rh Junis, Jalan Kelupu in Bintangor Meradong.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the police have issued 96 compounds in Kuching (83), Miri (7) Bintulu (5), and Padawan (1) districts for violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

It said 71 compounds were issued due to entertaining during live band performances with no physical distancing; 13 for visiting premises over the time limit; nine for premises operating over the time limit; and three for failure to give a legitimate excuse to be out of residence during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“The total number of compounds issued since March 18, 2020 have now increased to 6,391 compounds,” it said.

In addition, it said that arrests were made on six men from Brunei (3), Sudan (1), Yemen (1) and Bangladesh (1) in Kuching.

“They visited bistros which were crowded with other customers and had violated the physical distancing standard operating procedure (SOP),” it added.

The committee also said that the Ministry of Local Government and Housing had issued 55 compounds under the jurisdiction of Kanowit District Council (10), Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (6), Padawan Municipal Council (5), Miri City Council (5), Subis District Council (5), Kuching South City Council (4), Sibu Rural District Council (4), Dalat and Mukah District Council (3), Bau District Council (3), Kapit District Council (3), Maradong and Julau District Council (2), Sibu Municipal Council (2), Marudi District Council (2), and Lundu District Council (1).

The compounds were issued for SOP violations such as not updating record book entries; not wearing face masks; operating beyond the time limit; no physical distancing; did not register through MySejahtera app or registration book; did not provide workers’ registration book; did not take temperature when entering premises; operating without permit; did not provide body temperature scanner; body temperature scanner not functioning; and number of employees working were more than the allowed 50 per cent limit.

The total compounds issued by local authorities since Feb 1, 2021 have now increased to 316 compounds.