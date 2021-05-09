Masidi: Spike in Covid-19 cases in Kampung Keramat due to low SOP compliance

KOTA KINABALU (May 9): The low level of compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) among Kampung Keramat residents in Semporna is the main reason behind the spike in positive Covid-19 cases in the locality.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the Health Ministry has recorded 10 Covid-19 positive cases from 101 screening tests done at the village so far.

Masidi, who is also the state government’s Covid-19 spokesman, said that the state government, on the advice of the Health Ministry, has agreed to enforce the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at the locality beginning from May 11 to 24.

“The EMCO will help the Health Ministry to conduct early detection of cases and curb the spread of Covid-19 from high-risk areas to other areas outside the locality,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Masidi said currently 56,237 people in the state have received the first vaccination dose while 50,065 people have received their second for phase one, and 27,613 people have received their first dose as part of phase two.

“The number of vaccine recipients who registered today is 1,613 people, bringing the total registrations to 480,621 people so far,” he added. — Bernama