Minister wants private sector to look into proposed E-sports Centre

SIBU (May 9): The Ministry of Youth and Sports is prepared to look into the setting up of an E-sports Centre here.

This is according to its Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah who was quick to point out that, as much as possible, his ministry would like the private sector to look into this matter.

“We are prepared to look into it in Sibu but that is a new game that is very popular among the youth,” he said, adding that there is one such centre in Samarahan.

He recalled during the first lock down last year, they brainstormed on how to address the issue of youths not able to leave their homes.

“We came out with the idea of having the e-games and, to our surprise, the participation received overwhelming response from the youth,” he said.

The minister was speaking at a press conference after visiting PLUX Incubation Hub yesterday.

Earlier in his speech, he said the PLUX Incubation Hub is an ideal platform to groom start-ups and aspiring entrepreneurs to become successful in their endeavour.

Meanwhile, in his welcoming remarks, PLUX Incubation Hub CEO Dr Renco Yong spoke on the platform and its activities.

He said its purpose is to assist youths in starting a business.

Besides working desk, mailbox and meeting room, the hub also provides space for group meetings, workshops and networking.

“PLUX is looking forward to become the incubator for a new generation local entrepreneurs,” Yong said while highlighting the Blacksmith Street CNY, Sarawak E-sports Competition, art and flea market among its upcoming events.

Among those present were Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, Acting Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng, Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Datuk Lau Cheng Kiong and PLUX Incubation Hub advisor Dr Gregory Hii.