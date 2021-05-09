Pandelela dives in to support Ain Husniza, warns her of sabotage from critics

KUALA LUMPUR (May 9): World Champion diver Pandelela Rinong became the latest in public figures to throw their support behind Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam in her #MakeSchoolASaferPlace online campaign.

In a tweet, the Sarawakian said she was called a diva when she tried to expose sexual harassment in the sports industry, comparing it to Ain’s revelation of rape joke and threats from her teacher and schoolmates.

“Just like when I was trying to #makesportasaferplace, I was being called DIVA, with double meaning.

“Dear Ain, I strongly advice you to stay alert as you might get sabotaged if you are not careful. However keep speaking up for our future!” the two-time Olympic medallist tweeted.

Pandelela who recently won a gold medal in the 10m platform individual event at the just concluded Fina World Cup in Tokyo, Japan.

She was responding to the recent outcry towards Ain’s school headmaster for posting a comment on Ain’s Facebook page calling her a “hypocrite”, “Satan’s spawn wearing headscarves”, and told Ain’s parents to “educate her with manners”.

Politicians including DAP’s Kasthuriraani Patto and former education minister Maszlee Malik have come forward and urged the Education Ministry to step up investigations into the matter.

Pandelela was recently snubbed from “datukship”, with the state’s Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah saying that it is not good to always reward an athlete each time he or she wins something. — Malay Mail