Rhinos’ unbeaten run ends

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC’s hope for a third straight home win was dashed as Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) claimed a hard-earned 1-0 Super League win at the Likas Stadium here on Saturday.

Striker Kpah Sherman scored the only goal in the rain-interrupted game and moved Kedah temporarily up into second place in the league.

As for Sabah, the unfavourable outcome halted the team’s run of five unbeaten games and denied them a third consecutive home win.

The crucial moment came in the 79th minute when Rawilson Batuil and Alto Linus completely missed a harmless looking pass as the ball took an awkward bounce due to the clogged pitch and straight into the path of Sherman.

The Liberian striker expertly slotted the ball past the on-rushing goalkeeper Robson Rendy Rining for the winning goal.

“We were extremely disappointed with the result,” head coach Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto told reporters after the game.

“Playing against Kedah was already tough and to play on a slippery and heavy pitch on the back of two very demanding home fixtures made things even difficult.

“And then there was the break (due to heavy rain and clogged pitch) and to come back for the restart was tough…we needed to start all over again.

“On the goal, it was our mistake yet again but I can’t entirely blame the players because of the condition of the pitch.

“Having said that, I’m not trying to make excuses because Kedah too faced the same problem,” added Kurniawan.

Before the game was stopped for around 30 minutes starting in the 57th minute, the contest was evenly fought with the teams missing numerous scoring chances.

Sherman and strike partner Tchetche Kipre came close to scoring inside 15 minutes of play but for Randy Baruh and Rawilson making superb blocks to deny the attempts.

Veteran forward Amri Yahya, who has scored four goals in the last three matches for Sabah, had a couple of chances went begging – the first an ambitious 45m effort and shortly after shooting over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

Rabih Ayata thought he had given Kedah the lead in the 47th minute but Robson was alert to divert the danger when the former’s freekick looked set to hit the back of the net.

From the subsequent corner kick, Renan Alves flashed a header across the face of the goal.

After Sherman had scored, Amri had the chance to level the tie but his shot went straight to goalkeeper Sharil Sa’ari in the 82nd minute.

“We gave our best but sometime we may not be rewarded with our efforts on the pitch…this is football.

“All that we can do now is to continue working hard in training to improve and to rectify the weaknesses in the team,” added Kurniawan.

For the record, Kurniwan gave new signing Croatian striker Josip Ivancic his full debut in place of Liberian forward Sam Johnson, who has parted ways with the Rhinos due to family reason.

“It’s unfair to judge Josip after just one game and under such condition. However, we have a two-month break now and hopefully he will get used to the team and with the rest of his teammates,” said Kurniawan.

Sabah FC’s next game will be away to PJ City FC at the MBPJ Stadium on July 9.