Three youths escape with their lives after crashing into tree, road sign in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (May 9): Three male youths were lucky to have escaped with their lives after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree and a road sign at KM8 Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa in Kota Samarahan around 2am this morning.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said it is believed that the 19-year-old driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed the car to the left side of the road.

“The driver and a 20-year-old passenger have been discharged from hospital today after they sustained only minor injuries, while another passenger, a 23-year-old who suffered injuries to his leg and face is still in the hospital,” said Alexson in a statement today.

He also revealed that the trio were heading towards Kota Samarahan from Kuching when they met with the accident.

The case is currently being investigated under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959.