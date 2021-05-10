924 to get second Covid-19 jab at Sibu indoor stadium today – Dr Chin

SIBU (May 10): A total 924 recipients here will receive their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine today under the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, said Sarawak Health Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

These recipients were given their first dose of the vaccine on April 19 at Sibu Indoor Stadium, he added.

“(A total of) 924 (recipients will receive their second dose of vaccine tomorrow (today) at Sibu Indoor Stadium,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted last night on the number of recipients expected to receive their second dose today.

On a related not, Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee advised local folk who have been notified to go to the Sibu Indoor Stadium for their Covid-19 vaccine jabs, to follow the time allocated in the appointment.

Dr Annuar made this call during his Facebook Live stream Saturday night.