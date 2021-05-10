DCM calls on SEB to listen to grouses of Ulu Baleh longhouse folk

KAPIT (May 10): Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing has called on Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) to listen to longhouse communities in Ulu Baleh and address their grouses.

Responding to five longhouses refusing SEB or its contractors access to Jalan Simpang Seluyuh, which connects Mujong to the Baleh Dam construction site, Masing said SEB needs to be careful and sincere in its dealings with those communities.

“If they don’t, then the construction of Baleh Dam will face delays and it may involve extra costs,” he said in a statement.

“Don’t be penny wise and pound foolish. I have been involved in the construction of three dams (Batang Ai, Bakun, and Murum) in Sarawak. I know what the people affected by the dam want and need. They are reasonable and will listen to reason. SEB must be fair in discharging its duties — no discrimination in implementing its policies. The people know if SEB does!”

The five longhouses are Rumah Jantai Siba, Sungai Semumban, Goyam Kiba, Selirik; Rumah Jack Sibat, Sungai Selentang, Jaban Kanan, Entelawan; Rumah Samum Chepau, Sungai Sebatu, Entelewan; Rumah Socesily Sintau, Sungai Selirik, Serenggat; and Rumah Jamit Unggat, Sungai Entuloh, Sepanggil.

In a joint notice set up by the roadside, the longhouses banned SEB and its contractors for Baleh Dam from using Jalan Simpang Seluyuh because they claimed SEB had refused to negotiate on land compensation.

The notice said those using the road without permission would be fined RM5,000 per vehicle.