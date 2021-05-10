Forgo celebrating Gawai, returning to longhouse this year – Sikie

BINTULU (May 10): The Dayak community should shelve plans to celebrate Gawai this year in view that that the state continues to record high number of daily Covid-19 cases, said Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Datuk John Sikie.

He also said those living in towns and cities ought to put off returning to the longhouse to avoid any possibility of spreading the virus and making an already bad situation worse.

“I appeal to the people staying in the town areas not to return to their longhouses during Gawai. We all must comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) and give our cooperation to the frontline workers,” said the Kakus assemblyman.

He said this when met at the Covid-19 vaccination centre at Tatau Sports Hall here on Saturday.

With Covid-19 having already spread to remote areas in Kakus including Nanga Tau, Muput and Jalan Bukut Ladang Empat, Sikie urged the longhouse folk to strictly adhere to the SOP by remaining in their respective longhouses, especially those involved in active case detection (ACD) exercises.

“The authorities such as the police are not able to keep an eye on the people’s movement at all times due to lack of manpower.

“The Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) and headman of the affected longhouses must play their part to prevent residents from going in an out during the ACD period,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sikie urged those who have yet to sign up for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, to do so immediately to protect not just themselves but their family and the community as well.

“Please don’t be influenced by certain groups who spread false information about the vaccine,” he said.

Earlier, Sikie spent over an hour monitoring the vaccination process at Tatau Sports Hall, where he was briefed by the centre’s coordinator Mohd Fazlee Abdullah.

A total 210 individuals received their first dose of the vaccine, while 169 others their second to complete the full regimen.

Also present were acting Tatau district officer Calvin Ligong, Tatau police chief DSP Jame Reis, and Tatau Health Clinic family physician Dr Tiong Chong Ying.