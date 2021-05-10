Kapit’s hybrid field hospital opens its doors

KAPIT (May 10): Kapit’s hybrid field hospital at Dewan Masyarakat Melayu Kampung Muhibbah opened its doors today.

The First Infantry Division from Kuching was assigned the responsibility of setting up the field hospital in less than a week.

A statement from the field hospital yesterday said the setup involved seven army officers and 69 other personnel, including 13 from the Territorial Army, working round the clock to complete the set up with medical supplies from the Royal Medical Corps in Kuching and Kuala Lumpur.

The Armed Forces Medical Corps unit led by Lt Col Dr Saiful Ahmad involves four medical officers and 33 healthcare personnel.

Located around 5km from Kapit Hospital and 1km from the Kapit Health Clinic, the field hospital will support Kapit Hospital to care for non-Covid-19 patients so that the hospital would have more resources for severe cases of Covid-19.

At present the hybrid hospital has 29 beds, but this could be increased to 50 beds should the need arise.

During his visit last week, First Infantry Division commander Major Gen Datuk Dzulkafli Mustaffa said the army is fully committed to assisting where the need arises.

He said the establishment of the hybrid hospital proves that the army is ready to cooperate with other departments to contain the threat of Covid-19.