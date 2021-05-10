SOP breach: Six foreigners nabbed at packed bistro in Kuching

KUCHING (May 10): Police arrested six foreigners here over violation against the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Those nabbed comprised three Brunei nationals, a Sudanese, a Yemeni and a Bangladeshi, the committee added.

“All six were arrested at a bistro in Kuching, which was packed with customers.

“They failed to observe the social-distancing requirement under the SOP,” said SDMC in a statement.

Meanwhile, SDMC said throughout Sarawak yesterday, police had issued 96 compounds over breach of the SOP, with 83 issued in Kuching, seven in Miri, five in Bintulu and one in Padawan.

Majority of the violations involved live band entertainment without social-distancing in place with 71 compounds issued, visiting premises after the stipulated operating hours (13 compounds issued), businesses operating beyond the stipulated hours (nine compounds issued) and failure to provide valid reasons for being outside of one’s residence during Conditional Movement Control Order period (three compounds issued).

“Since March 18 last year, the police have issued a total of 6,391 compounds,” it said.

As for local authorities under the state’s Ministry for Local Government and Housing, SDMC said a total of 55 compounds were issued yesterday over SOP violations – with 10 issued by Kanowit District Council, six by Kota Samarahan Municipal Council, five by Padawan Municipal Council, five by Miri City Council, five by Subis District Council, four by Kuching South City Council, four by Sibu Rural District Council, three by Dalat and Mukah Districts Council, three by Bau District Council, three by Kapit District Council, two by Meradong and Julau Districts Council, two by Sibu Municipal Council, two by Marudi District Council, and one by Lundu Distrct Council.

The violations covered failure to update the record book, which resulted in 21 compounds issued; failure to wear face mask (10 compounds issued); operating beyond the stipulated hours (five compounds issued); failure to observe social distancing (four compounds issued); failure to check-in via Mysejahtera app or record book (four compounds issued); not preparing employees registration book (three compounds issued); failure to measure body temperature before entering premises (two compounds issued); premises operating without permission (two compounds issued); failure to prepare body temperature scanner (two compounds issued); malfunctioning body-temperature scanner (one compound issued); and workforce strength in office exceeding 50 per cent (one compound issued).

The SDMC said the local authorities had issued 316 compounds since Feb 1 this year.