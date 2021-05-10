SPA urges public to exercise restraint during upcoming Raya celebration

KUCHING (May 10): Sarawak Patriots’ Association (SPA) chairman Datuk Dr Lau Pang Heng has urged the public to exercise restraint during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, which will be held in the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is a very critical time in our country. SPA feels that we need to have more self-love and control to restrict our own movements outside the house unnecessarily. Not only to protect ourselves but others arounds us,” said Lau in a statement.

In view that the country and state had recorded high number of new Covid-19 cases in the month of May alone, Lau hoped the public would heed the Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah’s recommendation to only hold an in-house Hari Raya celebration.

“Preventing Covid-19 is just like ‘crime prevention’. We need everyone’s involvement in having strict compliances with the standard operating procedures (SOP) and alerting each other as and when anyone of us has not observed the SOP,” said Lau.

He said Dr Noor Hisham had warned that the country was in a critical position where the intensive care unit’s (ICU) beds in hospitals might be running out.

Thus, Lau urged the public to continue adhering to best Covid-19 precautionary measures, such as wearing face masks, maintaining physical distancing, practising good personal hygiene and checking one’s body temperature frequently.