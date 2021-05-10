Take lead in efforts to curb Covid-19 spread in Sarawak, minister calls upon mums

KUCHING (May 10): Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah has called upon fellow mothers to take the lead in flattening the curve of Covid-19 infection within the community.

In her Mother’s Day message posted on Facebook yesterday, Fatimah said mothers could play their role by helping to encourage and help those eligible to register for Covid-19 vaccination.

Moreover, mothers could also make sure that everyone in their families, neighbourhoods and communities would comply strictly with the set standard operating procedures (SOP), and tell them to immediately seek treatment in hospitals should they exhibit any kind of flu-like symptoms.

“This year, like last year, we celebrate Mother’s Day amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Each day, we hope that the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) would announce a decline in the number of positive cases, (but) our hearts would sink with dismay every time the number increases.

“We fear for the safety of our parents, children, neighbourhoods and the state. We long for normalcy, and are slowly feeling the fatigue of the new norms. We see more cases of non-compliance with the SOP and that makes us angry.

“This is where we, as mothers and grandmothers, can play our role in helping to contain and end this pandemic.

“Start with ourselves, our families, our neighbours, our communities. Comply with the SOP.

“Those with symptoms, even if it’s just a normal flu, go to the hospital — better (to) be safe than sorry.

“Encourage and help register those eligible for vaccination. Together, we can win against this common enemy of ours. Have a blessed Mother’s Day,” wrote Fatimah on the post.