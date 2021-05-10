Uggah notes good compliance with inter-zone travel ban

KUCHING (May 10): Sarawakians are complying well with the ban on inter-zone travel across the state, noted State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said there were fewer private vehicles travelling along the Pan Borneo Highway even though Hari Raya Aidilfitri is just around the corner.

The Deputy Chief Minister paid a visit to check points near Engkilili and Balai Ringin yesterday to see for himself the situation on the ground.

“On the whole, I find that our people are complying well with the inter-zone travel ban.

“There are smaller numbers of private vehicles travelling along the highway despite the coming Hari Raya celebration and the public holidays which start this Thursday,” he said.

He also said that he was happy with the commitment rendered by the police, military and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel in mounting the check points along the Pan Borneo Highway.

“My visit was also to show my appreciation to the enforcement and security personnel who are manning the posts.

“They play a very important role to help stop the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Uggah stressed that the inter-zone travel ban was necessary to break the chain of Covid-19 infections in Sarawak.

“We have experienced how inter-zone travel had contributed to a surge in our positive cases,” he said.

He reminded that the state still had many Covid-19 red zones or infected areas.

“It is our duty to protect our family members and our neighbours and everyone well. By not visiting them now, especially if we come from a red zone area, we are protecting them.

“Similarly, we are also protecting ourselves. If we come from a green zone area, please do not enter areas which are red zones,” he advised.

He said the state has been divided into 16 zones; namely the Kuching Zone which comprises Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions; Sri Aman Zone covering Sri Aman division; Betong Zone (Betong division);, Sarikei Zone (Sarikei division); Sibu Zone (Sibu district); Mukah Zone (Mukah division); Bintulu Zone (Bintulu division); Kapit Zone (Kapit division) and Limbang Zone (Limbang division).

Apart from that, there are also the Miri Zone (Miri district), Beluru Zone (Beluru district), Subis Zone (Subis district), Telang Usan Zone (Telang Usan district), Marudi Zone (Marudi district), Kanowit Zone (Kanowit district) and Selangau Zone (Selangau district).

“Any inter-zone travelling is prohibited without police permit from May 7 until midnight on May 17,” said Uggah.

He added that exception is only given to those in essential services (economic and industries), on official government duties and emergencies (medical treatment, death and others).

Accompanying Uggah during his visit to the check points was political secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Richard Rapu.